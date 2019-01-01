New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets extend spring training invite to Tebow
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 18s
The Mets have extended an invite to spring training to the 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.
Tweets
-
He is expected to compete for the backup spot https://t.co/706UYscUEDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
With all of this #RoyalFamily talk, who would get promoted?Minors
-
RT @_VioletaMaria: shoutout to @mnioannou for giving me the chance to contribute to this amazing and super thoughtful article!! to my baseball/Mets/sports lovers: check it out when you get the chance 👀 #Mets #MLB https://t.co/gP25eVh36gBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustinCToscano: Tim Tebow among Mets spring training non-roster invitees https://t.co/7CarJGbGKr via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @bullyproofclass: Listen to "There Are Still A Lot Of Questions" by New York Mets 101. ⚓ https://t.co/qi4of7HAq5Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets