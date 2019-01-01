Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
49885232_thumbnail

Mets want to contend? First answer these 9 Q's

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 2m

We all know what Brodie Van Wagenen, then the recently minted general manager of the Mets, said when he got the job: “Come and get us.” He meant that he thought he had the best team in the National League East. He didn’t. Later he had to admit, “They

Tweets