Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
49892764_thumbnail

Mets invite Tim Tebow, top pitching prospects to spring training

by: Peter Botte New York Post 55s

Not many prospects who bat .163 at Triple-A get invited to spring training, but not many of them are named Tim Tebow, either. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was one of 15 non-roster

Tweets