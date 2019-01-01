New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Who will still be on each team in 2030?
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
So here’s a fun trivia question: How many players currently on an MLB team’s roster played for the same team in 2010 that they’re playing for now? Ten years, same team, no changes. The answer, at least according to our research, is 13. There are 13...
Tweets
-
RT @metsrewind: Felix Millan barrels into Johnny Bench at home. #LGM #MetsRewindBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYMhistory: 1/9/2005 The Mets agree to one of their biggest contracts in franchise history with outfielder, Carlos Beltrán. Beltrán played for 7 seasons with the Mets, hitting .280 with 149 homers and 559 RBIs. He was a 5x All-Star, 3x GG & 2x SS with New York. @carlosbeltran15 https://t.co/6VtQhVZazOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noon. Don’t be late. https://t.co/zoFwYxlLVjSuper Fan
-
If Matt Harvey did this….Noah Syndergaard works out! https://t.co/mfUzBXvBcQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mnioannou: loved getting to hear from fellow @MetsMerized writers and #mets fans what baseball means to them. #morethanagame https://t.co/r7XrQtsEKSBlogger / Podcaster
-
Just got an email from @metspolice about the @SharkandGoon podcast “Hey @mediagoon, when we talk about this subject, you better be ready for it. Step Up your gAme.” He Didn’t realize I as usual, was two steps ahead of him.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets