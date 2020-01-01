Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
47337895_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Several Yankees, Mets, Phillies set to talk raises today, including Aaron Judge | Salary arbitration projections - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Teams have until noon Friday to exchange salary arbitration figures with players. Several New York Yankees, including right fielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez, are eligible for the first time.

Tweets