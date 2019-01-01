Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Gsellman avoids arbitration with Mets (source)

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman and the Mets avoided arbitration before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline, settling for $1.225 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed. Gsellman has pitched exclusively out of the...

