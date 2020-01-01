New York Mets
Mets Need To Stop Tim Tebow Nonsense
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 15s
Yesterday, the Mets made the announcement of the non-roster invitations to Spring Training. If you follow the minor leagues closely, you saw some interesting names who may help the Mets in 2020 lik…
Tweets
Marisnick was projected $3M by @mlbtraderumors #MetsJake Marisnick gets $3,312,500 from #MetsMinors
Jake Marisnick gets $3,312,500 from #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Durant and Perkins were thought to be good friends before the blowup https://t.co/ccYzWQPgEWBlogger / Podcaster
Re Kris Bryant. Good point. I forgot about that. That’s the kicker to a potential deal, as that will determine when he can become a free agent.@michaelgbaron What about the grievance?Blogger / Podcaster
And now that his salary is set, you wonder if the Cubbies look to move him.Confirmed: Bryant and Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to 2020 contract for $18.6 million.Blogger / Podcaster
Earlier today @fangraphs ranked #Mets minor league catcher Endy Rodriguez as the no. 13 prospect in the organization. Here’s a homer he hit in the DSL over the summer:Beat Writer / Columnist
