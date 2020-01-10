New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Source: Mets, Noah Syndergaard agree to new deal to avoid salary arbitration | Newsday
by: Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com January 10, 2020 2:24 PM — Newsday 1m
The Mets avoided arbitration with righthander Noah Syndergaard before Friday’s noon deadline, agreeing to a deal for the 2020 season worth $9.7 million, a source confirmed. Syndergaard was among nine
Tweets
-
Oh, man. RIP Mr. Peart.We talk a lot about GOATs. This man was the GOAT. (And he wrote all the freaking songs). https://t.co/wD3xkjXZjQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets avoid arbitration with Seth Lugo, who will get $2 million for next season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Seth Lugo gets $2 million from Mets and avoids arbitration.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Please note that I have reported every single bit of Robert Gsellman news there was to report in this decadeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Living for this ratioBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Dude.Dude I feel bad for the guy but rush is and always was pure trash https://t.co/0avKoHEXONBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets