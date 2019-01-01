Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Minors

Seattle Mariners Claim Sam Haggerty

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 1m

The Seattle Mariners have announced they have claimed INF Sam Haggerty off of waivers from the New York Mets. It should be noted this conflicts with earlier reports the Mets had released Haggerty.

