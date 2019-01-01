Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
49920920_thumbnail

Yankees: Already $50 million past the threshold – Luxury Tax be damned

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3m

The Yankees, if the tax were due today, would owe MLB a cool $22 million for blowing by the luxury tax threshold. Coming up - arbitration and even more?

Tweets