Mets arbitration: Team agrees to deal with Noah Syndergaard ahead of deadline
by: Mollie Walker — New York Post 5m
The Mets focused on their pitchers ahead of Friday’s deadline for arbitration. The Mets and Noah Syndergaard reportedly agreed to a $9.7 million contract for 2020, avoiding arbitration. Syndergaard,
Mets avoid arbitration with Seth Lugo, who will get $2 million for next season.Beat Writer / Columnist
