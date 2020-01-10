New York Mets
MLB salary arbitration: No deal yet for Judge and Yankees; Betts, Bryant, Lindor get big raises - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 10, 2020 at 5:02 pm ET • 4 min read — CBS Sports 23s
Friday was the deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to submit salary figures
RT @michaelgbaron: For what it’s worth, I originally projected the #Mets would payout $47,025,000 to their arbitration eligible players in 2020. They end up paying $48,512,500 to those players. So, there’s that.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets settled with all of their arbitration-eligible players today. https://t.co/Ol10sXmFcQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Source: Noah Syndergaard and the Mets have settled on a $9.7 million contract for 2020, avoiding arbitration.Blogger / Podcaster
A deep dive on 5 Mets Spring Training invites who can make an impact in 2020, including David Peterson and Kevin Smith (via @PSLToFlushing) https://t.co/KqnUwxlG5YTV / Radio Network
