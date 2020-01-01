New York Mets
Mets Should Be Exploring Trade For Padres’ Austin Hedges
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 53s
The New York Mets were hamstrung by their defensive inefficiencies behind the plate last season. Despite trotting out one of the most talented pitching staffs in baseball, general manager Brodie V
RT @michaelgbaron: For what it’s worth, I originally projected the #Mets would payout $47,025,000 to their arbitration eligible players in 2020. They end up paying $48,512,500 to those players. So, there’s that.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets settled with all of their arbitration-eligible players today. https://t.co/Ol10sXmFcQBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Source: Noah Syndergaard and the Mets have settled on a $9.7 million contract for 2020, avoiding arbitration.Blogger / Podcaster
A deep dive on 5 Mets Spring Training invites who can make an impact in 2020, including David Peterson and Kevin Smith (via @PSLToFlushing) https://t.co/KqnUwxlG5YTV / Radio Network
