Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog
46344799_thumbnail

Syndergaard agrees with Mets on 1-year, $9.7M deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to a $9.7 million, one-year deal with the New York Mets to avoid salary arbitration.

Tweets