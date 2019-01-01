New York Mets
Mets SS Amed Rosario is making defense a priority this offseason
Following his second full season as the Mets primary shortstop, Amed Rosario knows he still has some work to do on defense. Which is why, according to The Post, he's enlisted the help of defensive guru Perry Hill.
