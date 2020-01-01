Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
49728188_thumbnail

Getting To Know Spring Training Invitee, OF Ryan Cordell

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

The Mets signed outfielder Ryan Cordell on January 3 and it was announced on Thursday that he was among 15 players who were invited to Spring Training.Cordell, now 27, was drafted in the 11th

Tweets