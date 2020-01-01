Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
OTD in 2005: Carlos Beltran Officially Joins the Mets

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 58s

Carlos Beltran was officially signed by the Mets on January 11, 2005, which was exactly 15 years ago today. The team gave him a seven-year, $119 million contract with the hope that he could be a b

