Morning Briefing: Details on World Baseball Classic Qualifiers Revealed

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 1m

Good morning, Mets fans! Let's end your weekend on a high note. Here's what you need to know:Latest Mets NewsYesterday marked 15 years since the Mets officially signed now-manager Carlos Beltr

Tweets

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 3m
    I like the idea of adding Russell Martin as a backup catcher for the reasons @TimothyRRyder proposed with his framing abilities. Martin still gets on base at a decent clip (.337 last year) & provides veteran leadership. Might be a smart move here that would only require $. #Mets
    Russell Martin had +6 runs via extra strikes and a 53.1% strike rate for LA last season, placing him in the 95th percentile in framing among MLB backstops (Statcast) he’ll be 37 next month, but is worth a look. his ability and price tag fit the Mets needs pretty well
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 17m
    Today's starter, Jacob deGrom #PerfectionIn4Words #LGM #LFGM
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 18m
    Ramirez’ whiff rate on his changeup the last two seasons in the majors: 39.2 37.3 That’s a legit swing & miss pitch. #Mets
    Ramirez has both started and relieved, but could benefit from moving permanently to the pen. Becoming a 4-seam (.315 xwOBA), changeup (.284 xwOBA), slider .228 xwOBA) pitcher while scrapping his sinker (.515 xwOBA) could make him more effective.
    Matt Kardos @mattkardos 18m
    ICYMI from last night, Mets fans.
    Former Yankees prospect Yefry Ramirez has signed with the Mets. Has big league experience with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 24m
    RT @jonathaneig: One of Lou Gehrig's personal letters to his doctor is up for sale. Makes me sad and brings back memories of how I discovered all of those letters. I'll tell you the short version in this thread. https://t.co/TsLnnNSSbK
    Rising Apple @RisingAppleBlog 26m
    Today is even more beautiful than yesterday. Move the MLB season up to January! I don't care if there will be a month of snow-outs. #LGM #LFGM
