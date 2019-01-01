New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sunday Notes: Jerry Dipoto Contemplates His Spreadsheet as the Mariners Rebuild
by: David Laurila — FanGraphs 57s
Plus Julio Rangel on sliders, Jeff Luhnow on Abraham Toro, Ryan O'Rourke on Puerto Rico earthquakes, and more.
Tweets
-
I like the idea of adding Russell Martin as a backup catcher for the reasons @TimothyRRyder proposed with his framing abilities. Martin still gets on base at a decent clip (.337 last year) & provides veteran leadership. Might be a smart move here that would only require $. #MetsRussell Martin had +6 runs via extra strikes and a 53.1% strike rate for LA last season, placing him in the 95th percentile in framing among MLB backstops (Statcast) he’ll be 37 next month, but is worth a look. his ability and price tag fit the Mets needs pretty wellBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today's starter, Jacob deGrom #PerfectionIn4Words #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Ramirez’ whiff rate on his changeup the last two seasons in the majors: 39.2 37.3 That’s a legit swing & miss pitch. #MetsRamirez has both started and relieved, but could benefit from moving permanently to the pen. Becoming a 4-seam (.315 xwOBA), changeup (.284 xwOBA), slider .228 xwOBA) pitcher while scrapping his sinker (.515 xwOBA) could make him more effective.Blogger / Podcaster
-
ICYMI from last night, Mets fans.Former Yankees prospect Yefry Ramirez has signed with the Mets. Has big league experience with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @jonathaneig: One of Lou Gehrig's personal letters to his doctor is up for sale. Makes me sad and brings back memories of how I discovered all of those letters. I'll tell you the short version in this thread. https://t.co/TsLnnNSSbKBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today is even more beautiful than yesterday. Move the MLB season up to January! I don't care if there will be a month of snow-outs. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets