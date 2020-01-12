New York Mets
Mets: Why Luis Rojas is Carlos Beltran’s most important coach
It will be imperative for New York Mets Manager Carlos Beltran to lean on his coaching staff for advice and whatever Luis Rojas can pass along is essential...
I like the idea of adding Russell Martin as a backup catcher for the reasons @TimothyRRyder proposed with his framing abilities. Martin still gets on base at a decent clip (.337 last year) & provides veteran leadership. Might be a smart move here that would only require $. #MetsRussell Martin had +6 runs via extra strikes and a 53.1% strike rate for LA last season, placing him in the 95th percentile in framing among MLB backstops (Statcast) he’ll be 37 next month, but is worth a look. his ability and price tag fit the Mets needs pretty wellBlogger / Podcaster
Today's starter, Jacob deGrom #PerfectionIn4Words #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Ramirez’ whiff rate on his changeup the last two seasons in the majors: 39.2 37.3 That’s a legit swing & miss pitch. #MetsRamirez has both started and relieved, but could benefit from moving permanently to the pen. Becoming a 4-seam (.315 xwOBA), changeup (.284 xwOBA), slider .228 xwOBA) pitcher while scrapping his sinker (.515 xwOBA) could make him more effective.Blogger / Podcaster
ICYMI from last night, Mets fans.Former Yankees prospect Yefry Ramirez has signed with the Mets. Has big league experience with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @jonathaneig: One of Lou Gehrig's personal letters to his doctor is up for sale. Makes me sad and brings back memories of how I discovered all of those letters. I'll tell you the short version in this thread. https://t.co/TsLnnNSSbKBlogger / Podcaster
Today is even more beautiful than yesterday. Move the MLB season up to January! I don't care if there will be a month of snow-outs. #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
