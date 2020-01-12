Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
49962524_thumbnail

If Matt Harvey did this: Todd Frazier hangs out at NJ Boardwalk carnival or something

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

todd Man, if Matt Harvey did this instead of watching game films and working out while trying to get signed for the 2020 season you guys would kill us. Todd, always one who can take a joke, is gonna love this post. It’s a joke Todd. Unless you are...

Tweets