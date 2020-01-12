New York Mets
If Matt Harvey did this: Todd Frazier hangs out at NJ Boardwalk carnival or something
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
todd Man, if Matt Harvey did this instead of watching game films and working out while trying to get signed for the 2020 season you guys would kill us. Todd, always one who can take a joke, is gonna love this post. It’s a joke Todd. Unless you are...
