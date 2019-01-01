New York Mets
Mets ink former Yankees RHP prospect Yefry Ramirez
by: John Fennelly — Empire Sports Media 3m
The New York Mets have reportedly signed former New York Yankees pitching prospect Yefry Ramirez to a minor league deal.
