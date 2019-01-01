New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets INF Todd Frazier agrees to terms with Rangers: report
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Former Mets INF Todd Frazier will be heading to Texas, as Dallas News' Evan Grant reports he has agreed to terms with the Rangers. The deal, which is still pending a physical, is worth $5 million over one year.
Tweets
-
Maybe double Kelce. Just a thought.TV / Radio Personality
-
Momentum is a very real thingBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Lol there’s still two-and-a-half quarters left in this game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
🍺🥃🥂🍷🍹🧉🍾🍸 #HOUvsKCTV / Radio Personality
-
Right about now the #Texans should be figuring out how to grease the TSA guys to not let O’Brien on the charter back to Houston. DEBACLE.TV / Radio Personality
-
Houston, we have a disaster.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets