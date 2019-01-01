Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
46086500_thumbnail

Former Mets INF Todd Frazier agrees to terms with Rangers: report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

Former Mets INF Todd Frazier will be heading to Texas, as Dallas News' Evan Grant reports he has agreed to terms with the Rangers. The deal, which is still pending a physical, is worth $5 million over one year.

Tweets