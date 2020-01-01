New York Mets
MLB News: Todd Frazier Signs One-Year Deal With Rangers
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online
According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, veteran third baseman Todd Frazier has signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers, pending a physical.Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confi
