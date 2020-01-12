New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Todd Frazier agrees to one-year deal with Rangers: report - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 1m
Free-agent infielder Todd Frazier has agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with the Rangers.
Tweets
-
RT @NotMrTibbs: At ballot #148 (three ballots ago), Scott Rolen received his 74th vote. With just over a third of the vote known, that exceeds his entire vote total of 73 last year. (h/t Baseball Think Factory commenter Eric J)Blogger / Podcaster
-
le doy gracias a Dios por darme la oportunidad de poder aportar un granito de arena para lo que esta sucediendo en 🇵🇷 a mi familia esposa padres amistades les agradezco de corazón por sacar de su tiempo y acompañarme desde naguabo a toda la gente de peñuelas gracias por todoPlayer
-
Will Dabo Swinney add his name to this list on Monday night? #ALLIN #CFP https://t.co/pXZDH1ghalBlogger / Podcaster
-
LSU vs. Clemson: A team of Tigers will win the #CFPnationalchampionship https://t.co/iownxAuzKW via @malcolm_MoranBlogger / Podcaster
-
That's a hard no.Source: #STLCards, #Rockies have had preliminary talks on a Nolan Arenado trade. Latest story: https://t.co/eVzywH9Qiw @MLBNetwork @MLBBlogger / Podcaster
-
- More Mets Tweets