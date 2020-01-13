Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
49982073_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: NL Talent Evaluator reportedly compares Vulgar Pete Alonso to Mark McGwire!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 38s

Over at Formerly MetsBlog, Cerrone writes about what to expect from Vulgar Pete in year two.  My favorite part of the article is when they compare Pete to…..Mark McGwire. Yes what an interesting comparison. Meanwhile, Bobby Valentine is wise… “Because

Tweets