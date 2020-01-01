New York Mets
Carlos Beltran Not Included in Major League Baseball’s Punishment of Astros
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 10m
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jeff Passan of ESPN, Major League Baseball has finalized the punishment for the Houston Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal.Major Lea
Didn’t he show he agreed by firing the GM?Asked about Rob Manfred’s assessment of a “very problematic” baseball operations culture, Jim Crane says “I don’t agree with that"Beat Writer / Columnist
1. The Athletic first reported on Astros' cheating Nov. 12, 2 weeks after Mets hired Beltran. 2. Same answer. 3. Publicly, Van Wagenen said he did not view his team's new manager's involvement as a Mets issue. Throughout, indications were Beltran/players wouldn't be suspended.@timbhealey Questions I would like asked. 1-Did Manfred notify the Mets b4 hiring him as manager that he was fully embroiled in this 2-Did they still hire Beltran and avoid Girardi with this knowledge 3-Were they prepared to do something if Beltran had been suspended.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB disciplines the Astros; Beltran and the New York Mets dodge a bullet #NYM https://t.co/bwZpAUTYdjBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsKevin11: Carlos Beltran’s punishment is he has to manage the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
All of this and I didn’t even mention how the Red Sox are under their own current investigation for sign-stealing in 2018.Alex Cora’s name is mentioned 11 times in MLB’s official findings. He was involved in developing the banging scheme & utilizing the replay room to decode signs. Hard to imagine how he keeps his job with Boston after all of this.Blogger / Podcaster
Talking MLB's most significant scandal in at least a decade, if not a century, on The Thread at 5. Then we have a whole show dedicated it on BNNY at 6.Beat Writer / Columnist
