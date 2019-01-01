New York Mets
Mets' Carlos Beltran named in MLB report but will not be suspended as part of Astros' sign-stealing scandal
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Despite being named in MLB's report, Mets manager Carlos Beltran -- who was a player with the Astros in 2017 when their scheme was ongoing -- will not be suspended.
Didn’t he show he agreed by firing the GM?Asked about Rob Manfred’s assessment of a “very problematic” baseball operations culture, Jim Crane says “I don’t agree with that"Beat Writer / Columnist
1. The Athletic first reported on Astros' cheating Nov. 12, 2 weeks after Mets hired Beltran. 2. Same answer. 3. Publicly, Van Wagenen said he did not view his team's new manager's involvement as a Mets issue. Throughout, indications were Beltran/players wouldn't be suspended.@timbhealey Questions I would like asked. 1-Did Manfred notify the Mets b4 hiring him as manager that he was fully embroiled in this 2-Did they still hire Beltran and avoid Girardi with this knowledge 3-Were they prepared to do something if Beltran had been suspended.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB disciplines the Astros; Beltran and the New York Mets dodge a bullet #NYM https://t.co/bwZpAUTYdjBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsKevin11: Carlos Beltran’s punishment is he has to manage the MetsBlogger / Podcaster
All of this and I didn’t even mention how the Red Sox are under their own current investigation for sign-stealing in 2018.Alex Cora’s name is mentioned 11 times in MLB’s official findings. He was involved in developing the banging scheme & utilizing the replay room to decode signs. Hard to imagine how he keeps his job with Boston after all of this.Blogger / Podcaster
Talking MLB's most significant scandal in at least a decade, if not a century, on The Thread at 5. Then we have a whole show dedicated it on BNNY at 6.Beat Writer / Columnist
