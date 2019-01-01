New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Paul Lo Duca takes ruthless shot at Carlos Beltran over cheating scandal
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 51s
Many current and former members of the Houston Astros organization are taking a lot of heat over Major League Baseball's findings in the team's cheating scandal, but the shot Paul Lo Duca took at former teammate Carlos Beltran will be tough to top....
Tweets
-
Give me Clemson in a game that lives up to the hype and moreBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Regardless of what he did with Astros and Red Sox, Alex Cora did take a different kind of principled stand that is virtually unheard of in the arch conservative world of baseball. https://t.co/UaDpI12Ss2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Congrats, @DougHaller! Best thing about Doug: He’s so, so good, but doesn’t go around acting like it. The nicest elite writer you’ll find.2019 @NSMASportsMedia AZ Sportscaster of Year @DavePasch AZ Sportswriter of Yr (tie) @DougHaller @caitlincschmidtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Every baseball operations department in the majors was put on notice https://t.co/fBW1r9fkFiBlogger / Podcaster
-
Should #Mets manager Carlos Beltran be punished in the wake of his role in the #Astros sign stealing scandal? (via @MannyGo3) https://t.co/LPp8siICDXBlog / Website
-
The Mets version of the bat and garbage can:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets