Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
47037885_thumbnail

Paul Lo Duca takes ruthless shot at Carlos Beltran over cheating scandal

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 51s

Many current and former members of the Houston Astros organization are taking a lot of heat over Major League Baseball's findings in the team's cheating scandal, but the shot Paul Lo Duca took at former teammate Carlos Beltran will be tough to top....

Tweets