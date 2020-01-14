Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
50013473_thumbnail

Mets could count on Todd Pratt for just about anything in 2000

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

An unsung hero of the 2000 New York Mets, backup catcher Todd Pratt gave the team plenty of great at-bats and innings behind the plate. Mike Piazza put tog...

Tweets