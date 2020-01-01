New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
An Ugly Day For Baseball
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 36s
Monday was quite a chaotic day in the baseball world, with events unfolding that not only reflected poorly on the Astros, but brought a damper to the entirety of Major League Baseball as a whole.
Tweets
-
Marcus Stroman called out Alex Cora for once questioning how he competes https://t.co/YvMfcFXwFxTV / Radio Network
-
RT @BobSikes: @MikeSilvaMedia @BauerOutage Non-uniform execs shouldn’t be involved. This episode demonstrates how the influx of people without on-field experience into the baseball operations industry.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Wow fake outrage over cheating is really hysterical. What sanctimonyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets are bringing yet another former player info their coaching fold, hiring D.J. Carrasco, a Mets reliever from 2011-12, as their Triple-A pitching coach. He'll work on Brian Schneider's Syracuse staff.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
LSU claims the money was fake https://t.co/6gpi4CmQKxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Cleaning out a storage room and came across probably the most unique artifact that I own. This was given to @baseballhall announcer Jack Brickhouse for his 5,000th baseball game by the staffs of @WGNRadio and @WGNTV. It’s signed by Bob Collins, Phil Donahue, Roy Leonard and more.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets