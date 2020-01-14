Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple
50016864_thumbnail

Mets legend Endy Chavez catches a job as the St. Lucie bench coach

by: Zach Diamond Fansided: Rising Apple 1m

New York Mets legend Endy Chavez made another catch in 2020, snagging the St. Lucie Mets bench coach gig down in Single-A. For one brief moment, it felt li...

Tweets