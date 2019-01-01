Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets' Marcus Stroman calls out embroiled Alex Cora for once having 'audacity' to question how he competes

by: SNY: Metsblog

With Red Sox manager Alex Cora embroiled in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal, Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman is calling him out for his seeming hypocrisy.

