Jeff McNeil on Mets' upcoming season: 'I expect to make the playoffs'
As the offseason winds down and spring training is just weeks away, Jeff McNeil has his sights set on the Mets making a big jump into the postseason in 2020.
I can't get over the Mets hiring Beltran and having him immediately get caught up in the biggest cheating scandal in a decade. It's so perfectly Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Alex Cora out in Boston.Statement from the Boston #RedSox and Alex Cora: https://t.co/qXsUhSobSyBeat Writer / Columnist
#RedSox, Alex Cora agree to part ways amid sign-stealing investigation: https://t.co/CDbMNHWSgxBlogger / Podcaster
At GM Meetings in Nov, when Beltran’s role in the #Astros scheme first was reported, Van Wagenen tried to downplay importance to #Mets because it did not happen under their watch. It was a problem for NYM then and bigger now.Beat Writer / Columnist
What to expect from Pete Alonso in his sophomore campaign (via @matthewcerrone) https://t.co/wF7xfpw4amTV / Radio Network
The Mets may have no choice but to fire Beltran here. But then again it is the Mets.Misc
