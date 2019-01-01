New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Where do things stand with the Mets and Carlos Beltran after Astros sign-stealing scandal?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 21s
On Tuesday's Baseball Night in New York, SNY's Andy Martino, Jim Duquette, and Todd Zeile addressed the situation and how the Mets could handle Beltran's involvement moving forward.
Tweets
-
The latest. It has been a day with many updates.The Red Sox made their decision with Alex Cora. The Mets will take their time in deciding Carlos Beltran's fate. (@martinonyc // @emacSNY) https://t.co/4d5mzyLn4FBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen in November, regarding Carlos Beltran: “Anything that happened, happened with another organization, with Houston. I have no idea if anything did or did not, but at this point I don’t see any reason why this is a Mets situation.”Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MommaV16: Having an awesome time with our good friends @rogerclemens & @debbieclemens & our daughter @BrittanyViola husband Anthony & Grandson Daniel at @diamondresorts Tournament of Champions!! ❤️ https://t.co/XECnqxPg99Minors
-
Brodie Van Wagenen in November, regarding Carlos Beltran: “Anything that happened, happened with another organization, with Houston. I have no idea if anything did or did not, but at this point I don’t see any reason why this is a Mets situation.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets stay quiet on manager Carlos Beltran's status after he was named in Astros sign-stealing report https://t.co/pSWqjs4oCOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
CC Sabathia wouldn't mind seeing the Astros' title vacated https://t.co/fRDhLJjgh1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets