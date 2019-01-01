New York Mets
Josh Donaldson reportedly agrees to four-year deal with Twins, leaving NL East
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
The biggest name left on baseball's free agent market appears to have found a new home, and it's nowhere in the NL East.
The latest. It has been a day with many updates.The Red Sox made their decision with Alex Cora. The Mets will take their time in deciding Carlos Beltran's fate. (@martinonyc // @emacSNY) https://t.co/4d5mzyLn4FBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NYPost_Mets: Brodie Van Wagenen in November, regarding Carlos Beltran: “Anything that happened, happened with another organization, with Houston. I have no idea if anything did or did not, but at this point I don’t see any reason why this is a Mets situation.”Blogger / Podcaster
RT @MommaV16: Having an awesome time with our good friends @rogerclemens & @debbieclemens & our daughter @BrittanyViola husband Anthony & Grandson Daniel at @diamondresorts Tournament of Champions!! ❤️ https://t.co/XECnqxPg99Minors
Brodie Van Wagenen in November, regarding Carlos Beltran: “Anything that happened, happened with another organization, with Houston. I have no idea if anything did or did not, but at this point I don’t see any reason why this is a Mets situation.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets stay quiet on manager Carlos Beltran's status after he was named in Astros sign-stealing report https://t.co/pSWqjs4oCOBeat Writer / Columnist
CC Sabathia wouldn't mind seeing the Astros' title vacated https://t.co/fRDhLJjgh1Blogger / Podcaster
