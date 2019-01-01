New York Mets
After years of backlash, Mets finally embracing the history of the team
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 17s
When Citi Field opened up in 2009, it was meant to be a new beginning for the Mets. Something was missing, however, that would have helped anoint the ballpark as the home of the team. The same could be said for their minor league complexes. Barren...
