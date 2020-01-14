New York Mets
Mets stay quiet on manager Carlos Beltran's status after he was named in Astros sign-stealing report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa Jan 14, 2020 at 9:44 pm ET • 2 min read — CBS Sports 37s
Both A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora lost their managerial jobs this week
RT @Jonas_SNY: ”If they don’t it’s almost glaring that they don’t put these rumors to rest.” @Jim_Duquette on if the #Mets have to address Carlos Beltrans job status on Wednesday. Full coverage starting at 11pm on sportsnite w @emacSNY @MarcMalusis @sal_licata @SNYtv https://t.co/RfCSfiJ5fGTV / Radio Network
He needs to face the music https://t.co/WoRbZ8hpNeBlogger / Podcaster
Omar Minaya just signed Alanis Morissette.@Metstradamus The Cora dismissal wording could put the Mets in a bind: "We collectively decided it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward..." I can see current/new ownership on their high horse (Ponzi and SEC settlements) talking about accountability...Blogger / Podcaster
A consolation prize https://t.co/7fNZtqwawpBlogger / Podcaster
Here's the other thing I wonder about Trash Can Follies: When Jim Crane hires a new GM, will he give that GM a mandate to cut bait on the players that he considered some of the bigger players in this, and players he feels benefited the most from the sign stealing?Blogger / Podcaster
