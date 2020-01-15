New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ex-Mets GM Steve Phillips on sign-stealing situation he faced
by: Ted Holmlund — New York Post 17s
Former Mets general manager Steve Phillips had his own sign-stealing situation to he had to take care of — but it was behind the scenes. Phillips — in an interview on Chris “Mad Dog”
Tweets
-
The back page: FOR WHOM THE BEL TOLLS https://t.co/chTuLebW2LBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carlos Beltran won't be fired for cheating with Astros, but the Mets will ding him for this alleged lazy "burner" account. The Scooby-Doo gang from Maller Militia is investigating.Here’s a few screenshots from “Ivan”. This dude made a burner and used his uniform number and middle name. Holy crap this really might be him. @benmaller https://t.co/cFYfMH4ad0Blogger / Podcaster
-
🚨 HOT STOVE CHECK IN 🚨 -Astros sign-stealing fallout -Mets firing Beltran next? -Donaldson to Twins both good and bad for Phillies -Odubel Herrera DFA, and what it means https://t.co/fj6sCJ71krTV / Radio Personality
-
Ex-#Mets GM had his own sign-stealing situation to clean up https://t.co/cBHnvc273iBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @gordondamer: 1st it was AJ HInch and Jeff Luhnow, Yesterday Alex Cora was let go as a result of the Astros cheating scandal. Mets Manager Carlos Beltran's fate remains in limbo. What do you think the Mets will do with their manager?TV / Radio Network
-
He's not longer the team's top leaper https://t.co/qxaK3KjONwBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets