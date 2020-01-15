New York Mets
Mets Police Morning Laziness: fire Beltran? Heck no…lets CHEAT MORE!!!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
SLACKISH REACTION: I have changed my tune and am now very excited that Inexperienced Carlos Beltran is the Mets manager, and here’s why: Baseball has taught me to be PRO-CHEATING. If I told you right now that the Mets can win the 2020 World Series,
