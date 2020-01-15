Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
50040493_thumbnail

Mets Police Morning Laziness: fire Beltran? Heck no…lets CHEAT MORE!!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

SLACKISH REACTION:   I have changed my tune and am now very excited that Inexperienced Carlos Beltran is the Mets manager, and here’s why:  Baseball has taught me to be PRO-CHEATING. If I told you right now that the Mets can win the 2020 World Series,

Tweets