Pete Rose’s Opinion On The Astros Is Completely Irrelevant
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7m
On August 23, 1989, after being presented with the Dowd Report, Pete Rose signed an Agreement and Resolution wherein due to the findings he bet on baseball, he was “hereby declared permanentl…
I think Beltran can get past the sign-stealing taint if he explains himself (the sooner the better), but all of this could have been avoided if Mets/BVW had just taken the lay-up and hired Girardi instead of worrying about "inhaling or exhaling" as they entered manager's office.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets mum Judy Kessler holds all the cardsRed Sox’s Alex Cora is out, too; Mets mum on Carlos Beltran https://t.co/R7VRbKjC1DBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @StevePhillipsGM: For those who think the #Mets should fire Beltran: How can they justify firing him for something he did three years ago when a member of another organization and the Commissioner didn’t deem him worthy of penalties? He is different than Hinch, Luhnow and Cora.Super Fan
RT @AndrewMarchand: I will say this: If A-Rod gets to be the face of baseball on TV, then I don’t see why A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora don’t get to comeback.Beat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Baseball and Cheating. https://t.co/vfkLdwwqdQBlogger / Podcaster
Good pointI will say this: If A-Rod gets to be the face of baseball on TV, then I don’t see why A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora don’t get to comeback.Beat Writer / Columnist
