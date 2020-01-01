Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Pete Rose’s Opinion On The Astros Is Completely Irrelevant

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7m

On August 23, 1989, after being presented with the Dowd Report, Pete Rose signed an Agreement and Resolution wherein due to the findings he bet on baseball, he was “hereby declared permanentl…

Tweets