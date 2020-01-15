This is great, and I totally agree that Sammy Sosa gets punished to a far greater extent than any of the other players from the steroid era. His biggest fault was hitting too many homers. If he would have stopped at 58, no one would have batted an eye.

Marc Carig So I’m driving home the other day, just minding my own business, when I get a call from a chatty stranger. It’s Sammy Sosa. My column: https://t.co/F29GZge4cH