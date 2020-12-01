New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Top 25 Prospects: 12, Kevin Smith
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24s
Next up on the list is a left-handed pitcher.
Tweets
-
This is great, and I totally agree that Sammy Sosa gets punished to a far greater extent than any of the other players from the steroid era. His biggest fault was hitting too many homers. If he would have stopped at 58, no one would have batted an eye.So I’m driving home the other day, just minding my own business, when I get a call from a chatty stranger. It’s Sammy Sosa. My column: https://t.co/F29GZge4cHTV / Radio Personality
-
Agree with every word of this."Once something happens, it’s even tough for David Copperfield – let alone Rob Manfred – to make it un-happen." My column: Strip the #Astros of their World Series trophy? That wasn't going to happen. Here's why Rob Manfred wouldn't take that bold step. https://t.co/wnQ0HGwCrRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Interesting to note that Noah Syndergaard’s average 4-seam pitch height increased from 2018 to 2019 (2.63 to 2.88 feet). That could be a reason why his whiff rate increased by over 10% (14.6 to 24.7 percent). #Mets #LGM @MetsMerized @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: @Metstradamus That’s assuming the Mets didn’t specifically target him because of thisBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @EMAW1965: @jimwindolf @fredneurohr @Metstradamus Logic and New York Mets do not go hand in hand. Dusty would be just like Mike Anderson has been at St. John’s, perfect fit to calm the waters. I expect the Mets to stay in hiding and hope it goes away.Blogger / Podcaster
-
FAN POLL: What should the Mets do about Carlos Beltrán? Reply with your thoughts, too.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets