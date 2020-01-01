Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Keith Hernandez Signing Three-Year Deal To Stay With SNY

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Keith Herandez and SNY are finalizing a new three-year, $2.4 million contract for him to stay in the Mets' booth.Hernandez, 66, is expected to

