MLB Won’t Allow Carlos Beltran To “Tell The Truth”
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4m
With Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox now agreeing to part ways, that leaves Carlos Beltran as the only individual named in the Astros investigation who is still employed in baseball. This means th…
🧢 RT TO WIN 🧢 Celebrate #NationalHatDay with your chance to win this Citi Field exclusive hat! Retweet this and follow @MetsTeamStore to enter to win.Official Team Account
THOSAR | Mets can’t stay silent on Carlos Beltran https://t.co/EzbSbXzYbk @deeshathosarNewspaper / Magazine
RT @TMKSESPN: Coming up today starting at 2:55PM with @RealMichaelKay, @DonLagreca & @Rosenbergradio: Is Carlos Beltran in danger of losing his job with the #Mets? -4:00PM: @wingoz -6:30PM: @DVNJr Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM! https://t.co/shobXKS3EATV / Radio Network
RT @GiantPanda81: @NYNJHarper @Metstradamus He may be able to get by the sign stealing taint, but the franchise will never be free of the taint known as Jeff Wilpon.Blogger / Podcaster
I blame the Mets a lot for most of their problems, but let's be clear that this time they were completely blindsided with this Beltran drama. They hired Beltran as kind of a fans choice because lets face it, the front office calls all the shots. It spectacularly backfired. 🙁Blogger / Podcaster
The 2020 Mets being mentioned alongside the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox should’ve been a good thing.Blogger / Podcaster
