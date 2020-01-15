Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Report: three more years of Keith Hernandez on SNY

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Andrew Marchand with the story, but the quick version is Three More Years of Keith doing 110 Mets games each season.  Yay. In not as good news, Steve Gelbzzzz is also expected to be back.  You know I speak the truth you’re all just afraid to say it...

