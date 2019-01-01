New York Mets
It’s time for Brodie Van Wagenen to recognize that sign stealing is now a Mets problem
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 43s
The penalties have been handed down in the Astros’ sign stealing case and opinion is certainly mixed. Manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow were both suspended for one year by MLB and th…
Anybody can say “SOURCES say Mets announcement coming soon” It’s just guessing, unless they are a credentialed reporter i am not believing anythingSuper Fan
Good, we might need a manager.The #SFGiants place infielder Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.Blogger / Podcaster
Live look at @ThereItIsJakeEasy solution for #Mets if they fire Beltran / he steps down is to ask Terry Collins to manage in 2020. There’s no need to throw an Eduardo Perez into the fire in mid-January. Terry has relationships with the team’s leaders & everyone knows what to expect. Hire your guy next yr. https://t.co/VrsyW7EnGDBlogger / Podcaster
Source: Mets have an announcement on it's wayBeat Writer / Columnist
A rather unmemorable exchange suddenly has become quite memorable https://t.co/CPnA6ajzQJBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: I mean, certainly would’ve been smart for the Mets to release a statement last night if they were 100% behind Carlos Beltran. The complete silence at this point makes you believe they are at least having some reservations.Blogger / Podcaster
