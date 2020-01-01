Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
50040691_thumbnail

MLB rumors: What Yankees say about Carlos Beltran cheating allegations - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

MLB says Carlos Beltran helped the Astros cheat in 2017, and the Yankees hired him to a front office role in 2019.

Tweets