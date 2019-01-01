Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sources: Mets gauging Beltran after Astros fallout

by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 59s

Sources told ESPN that the Mets are assessing the situation concerning new manager Carlos Beltran as a result of his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal of 2017, sources told ESPN.

