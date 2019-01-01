New York Mets
Sources: Mets gauging Beltran after Astros fallout
by: Buster Olney, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 59s
Sources told ESPN that the Mets are assessing the situation concerning new manager Carlos Beltran as a result of his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal of 2017, sources told ESPN.
Anybody can say “SOURCES say Mets announcement coming soon” It’s just guessing, unless they are a credentialed reporter i am not believing anythingSuper Fan
Good, we might need a manager.The #SFGiants place infielder Zack Cozart on unconditional release waivers.Blogger / Podcaster
Live look at @ThereItIsJakeEasy solution for #Mets if they fire Beltran / he steps down is to ask Terry Collins to manage in 2020. There’s no need to throw an Eduardo Perez into the fire in mid-January. Terry has relationships with the team’s leaders & everyone knows what to expect. Hire your guy next yr. https://t.co/VrsyW7EnGDBlogger / Podcaster
Source: Mets have an announcement on it's wayBeat Writer / Columnist
A rather unmemorable exchange suddenly has become quite memorable https://t.co/CPnA6ajzQJBlogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayerMMO: I mean, certainly would’ve been smart for the Mets to release a statement last night if they were 100% behind Carlos Beltran. The complete silence at this point makes you believe they are at least having some reservations.Blogger / Podcaster
