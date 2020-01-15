Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Carlos Beltran’s Future Is Murky After Scandal Claims 2 Managers’ Jobs

by: David Waldstein NY Times 31s

M.L.B. found that Beltran was a key part of the Astros’ plan to steal pitching signs. But since he was a player, he wasn’t punished, and it could give the Mets a path toward keeping him.

